RIO DE JANEIRO — A powerful earthquake has shaken northwestern Brazil near its border with Peru, affecting a remote part of the Amazon rainforest. There were no immediate reports of damages.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude-6.8 quake had an epicenter 55 miles (89 kilometers) west of Tarauaca, Brazil, and 204 miles (329 kms) east of Pucallpa, Peru. It hit at 2:25 p.m. local time and had a depth of 575 kilometers.
The Seismological Observatory of the University of Brasilia said on its website that it was a "deep, no risk earthquake" in the jungle state of Acre.
A powerful 7.1-magnitude quake hit the Peru-Brazil border in August.
