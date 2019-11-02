USDA Numbers Confirm Rough Year for Farmers

Don't Forget to "Fall Back" on Sunday!!
 
Already? Yes! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, which means you'll need to set your clocks back or "Fall Back" 1 hour on Sunday morning, November 3rd. So, when the clock strikes 3AM, it'll actually be 2AM!! What changes? We will have more daylight in the morning, but less light when you get home from work and school. The sunset in the Twin Cities on Saturday, November 2nd is at 6PM, but on Sunday, November 3rd, it will be around 5PM. By the way, the earliest sunset in the metro is 4:31PM during the first couple of weeks of December. Where did the time change come from? 
 
"It was not started to help America's farmers out. According to timeanddate.com, daylight saving time was first used in 1908 by a few hundred Canadians in Thunder Bay, Ontario. But Germany popularized DST after it first set the clocks forward on April 30, 1916, to save coal during World War I. Daylight saving time became a national standard in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which was established as a way to continue to conserve energy. The thinking was if it's light out longer, that's less time you'll need to use the lights in your house."
 
See more from USA Today HERE:
 
Remembering October 2019...
 
October is possibly one of my favorite months and I am sad to see it go. I love the fall colors, the chilly nights and absence of those annoying mosquitoes. Don't get me wrong, I love the summer too, but Fall really is an enjoyable time in Minnesota. November is a big transition month across the Upper Midwest as colder temps and minimal daylight settles in. Bouts of cold air intrusions from our neighbors to the north often helps to whip up some wild weather close to home. Some memorable November storms includes the Edmund Fitzgerald storm on November 10th, 1975 and the Armistice Day Blizzard on November 11th & 12th, 1940. I don't see any major storms on the horizon, but it's just a matter of time before we'll be reaching for the snow shovels and white-knucking wintry commutes. Winter is on the way!
 

Fall Colors Officially Past Peak
 
According to the MN DNR Fall Color Report, we are now officially past peak across the entire state. There may still be a few flutters of color here and there, but it starting to look pretty bare out there. Hard to imagine that those leaves won't return to tree near you until closer to Memorial Day, nearly 6.5 months from now... SIGH!
 
19th Wettest October at MSP
 
The Twin Cities managed to pick up another 4.05" of liquid during the month of October, which made it the 19th wettest October on record! 5 of the 20 wettest Octobers at MSP have occured since the year 2000. The wettest was in 1911, when 6.42" of precipitation fell.
 
Wet October 2019...
 
Precipitation across the Upper Midwest was, for the most part, above average across much of the region. Note that locatoins from far southeastern MN into Iowa and Southern Wisconsin ended up being several inches above average. Rochester, MN ended up with the 4th wettest October on Record, while Madison and Milwaukee, WI ended with their 3rd wettest October on Record. October 2019 also finished -2.8F below average at MSP.
 

Minneapolis Dayplanner For Saturday
 
Saturday will be a fairly quiet day across the region with chilly temps and a mix of sun and clouds. Early morning temps will likely start at or below freezing and afternoon temps will struggle to get to 40F. A breezy WNW wind at 10mph to 15mph will make it feel more like the 20s and lower 30s much of the day.
 

Saturday Weather Outlook
 
Here's your Saturday weather outlook, which look more like mid/late November. High temps will only warm into the 30s and low 40s, nearly -5F to -10F below average. Looking ahead into through the first half of November, I don't see a ton of 'warmer' days ahead as high temps generally only warm into the 20s and 30s, especially next week.
 
Weather Outlook Through the Weekend.
 
A colder northwest flow continues across the Upper midwest in the wake of a very large storm system that brough heavy snow, flooding rains and even severe weather to much of the nation last week. Within this northwest flow, there will be areas of light precipitation that could be in the form of a few sprinkles or flurries over the weekend, but it doesn't look like much in the way of accumulation.
 
Midweek Clipper?
 
The northwest flow looks to continue right into the first full week of November with continued cold and somewhat unsettled weather conditions. Another light snow chance looks to arrive midweek with the potential of light snow accumulations across the region. Following the clipper, another reinforcing shot of cold air arrives through the 2nd half of the week with high temps only warming into the 20s -- BRR!!!
 
MSP 7-Day Forecast
 
The 7-day outlook for MSP looks quite chilly as we head into the first full week of November. Note that temps will warm into the low/mid 40s on Sunday and Monday, but following our midweek clipper, temps will likely dip into the 20s and lower 30s for highs through the 2nd half of the week. Low temps could even dip into the 10s for the first time since mid March.
 
Extended Temperature Outlook for MSP
 
Both the ECMWF (European model) and the GFS (American Model) keep temperatures well below average for much of the first half of November. We may sneak up into the low/mid 40s and couple of times, but temps will generally only warm into the 20s and 30s over the next couple of week.s
 
5th Wettest Year on Record at MSP (So Far Through October 31st)
 
Thanks to a wet October, MSP has now bumped up into the 5th wettest YEAR on record through October 31st! Interestingly, we are only 1.26" away from the top spot of 40.32" set in 2016 and we still have nearly 60 days left of 2019!! At this point, I'd be shocked if we didn't break or even shatter that record over the next couple of months. Stay tuned...
 
It's Been a Wet 2019 So Far Through October 31st
 
The numbers below are quite impressive to say the least. Note that every climate reporting station listed below is above average precipitation for 2019. Incredibly, MSP is more than 11" above average precipitation so far through October 31st, while Rochester is almost 2 feet above average precipitation so far this year. Unreal! By the way, Rochester is already more than 21" above its wettest year ever recorded 43.94" set in 1990 and there is still 60 days left of 2019! 
 
Minnesota Crop Progress & Condition - October 28th
 
"Ninety-six percent of the corn crop was mature, 20 days behind last year and 9 days behind normal. Corn harvested for grain reached 22 percent, 11 days behind last year and 12 days behind the average. Corn moisture content of grain at harvest averaged 25 percent. Corn harvested for silage reached 95 percent this week, 13 days behind average. Corn condition was rated 54 percent good to excellent, a slight improvement from the previous week. Sixty-two percent of the soybean crop has been harvested, 6 days behind last year and 2 weeks behind average. Dry edible beans harvested reached 76 percent this week, 30 days behind the average. Sunflowers harvested reached 20 percent this week, 20 days behind normal. Sunflower condition rated 67 percent good to excellent, declining slightly from the previous week. Potatoes harvested reached 92 percent, 15 days behind average. Sugarbeet harvest was 60 percent complete, 17 days behind normal."
 
See more from the USDA HERE:
 
"Phenology: October 29th, 2019"
 
If you've got a spare moment, have a listen to this wonderful podcast from John Latimer, a resident phenologist in northern Minnesota on KAXE. John is very knowledeable in the outdoor world and how certain events in nature are related to changes in the weather and climate. Here's the latest phenology report from last week:
 
See more from KAXE.org HERE:
 
8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the extended precipitation outlook keeps things a little drier across Upper Midwest as we head into the 2nd week of November. There doesn't appear to be any major storm brewing close to home anytime soon.
 
8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the temperature outlook from November 8th to the 14th keeps much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation cooler than average and especially across the Upper Midwest, Great Lakes and into the Northeast. The first half of November could be quite chilly for many of us.


USDA Numbers Confirm Rough Year for Farmers
By Paul Douglas

We know it's wet out there and many farmers are struggling. Between tariffs, low prices and a parade of monsoons, 2019 has been a dreadful year.

Steve Bowen is a meteorologist and head of Catastrophe Insight at Aon Insurance. A recent tweet caught my eye. According to Bowen, flood and moisture-related crop insurance payouts are close to $5 billion and rising. 2019 has already seen the most flood-related payouts for USDA on record for the program, which dates back to the 1940s.

The pattern looks cold and dry, with a series of weak clippers into next week. It may be annoying wearing a favorite coat a few weeks ahead of schedule, but brisk winds out of Canada prevent southern heat/moisture from spinning up a real storm. A little rain reaches the metro late Sunday, but farther north a few inches of snow may fall on the Minnesota Arrowhead by Monday.

Readings may hold in the 20s next Thursday, followed by a shot at 50F one week from now.

I'd bet a half-eaten State Fair corndog we'll warm up by mid-November.
Extended Forecast

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and brisk. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 38.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & cool. Winds: W 5. Low: 32.

SUNDAY: Patchy clouds. Late showers. Winds. S 5-10. High: 45.

MONDAY: Cold wind. Few flurries in the air. Winds: NW 10-20. Low: 35. High: 41.

TUESDAY: Light mix possible. PM hours. Winds: W 5-10. Low: 27. High: 37.

WEDNESDAY: Windy with a colder front. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 28. High: 34.

THURSDAY: Blue sky, feels like winter. Winds: NW 7-12. Low: 17. High: 29.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 20. High: 37.
This Day in Weather History
November 2nd

1938: A tornado touches down at Nashwauk in Isanti County. Many livestock killed.

1842: A mild spell occurs at Ft. Snelling, where the temperature rises to 60 degrees.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 2nd

Average High: 49F (Record: 72F set in 1978)
Average Low: 33F (Record: 9F set in 1951)

Record Rainfall: 0.72" set in 1901
Record Snowfall: 5.3" set in 1992
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 2nd

Sunrise: 7:52am
Sunset: 6:00pm

Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 07 minutes

Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 46 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 5 hours & 36 minutes
Moon Phase for November 2nd at Midnight
1.1 Days Before First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Various sources give wildly different dates for the peak date of the long-lasting South Taurid meteor shower (active from late September to late November). November 6, 2019, is one of those predicted dates. November 4 and 5, 2019, might be good nights to watch for meteors, too, possibly featuring a higher-than-average rate of South Taurid meteors. But there will be less moonlight to intrude on the show tonight and tomorrow night (November 2 and 3, 2019), so don’t discount these nights. There are actually two streams of Taurid meteors. Both the South and North Taurids (active from late October to early December, and peaking somewhere around November 12) are long, spread-out showers with no well-defined peak. During the peak nights for the South Taurid meteor shower, you might see as many as five meteors per hour. But The American Meteor Society explains what’s awesome about the Taurid meteor showers."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

"November Tornadoes in Minnesota"
 
"Getting the right ingredients for tornadoes in Minnesota as late as November doesn't happen too often. Only seven tornadoes have been reported in Minnesota since 1930 and four of those tornadoes were reported in 2012. All but one of the November tornadoes have occurred after dark, with the ones in 2012 touching down from 11-11:30pm. Given the time of year with the extended darkness, there could be other tornadoes in the past that were missed because they were not seen. There's been two strong November tornadoes in Minnesota. The latest Minnesota tornado on record is November 16, 1931 near Maple Plain in Hennepin County. There happened to be a Weather Bureau Volunteer Observer in Maple Plain at the time (Geo W. Richards) and he described the tornado: A tornado swept 3/4 mile south and east of this station at 9:35pm moving from sw to NE and NNE. ...a few hundred feet wide and four or five miles in length. (The tornado) Demolished and damaged several barns, machine sheds and windmills. One half mile of (Great Northern Railway) telegraph poles laid flat. Estimated loss by the observer was $10,000 to $15,000. Mr. Richards noted it was 66 degrees at 9pm before the tornado and wound up with 2.33 inches of rain, an impressive amount of rain for mid-November."
 
See more from the MN DNR HERE:
 

Average Tornadoes By State in November
 
According to NOAA, November is 1 of only 4 months out of the entire year (Nov., Dec., Jan., & Feb.) that does not average a tornado in the state of Minnesota. However, there have been a handful of November tornadoes in Minnesota, including 4 on Saturday, November 10th, 2012. November also holds the latest reported tornado in Minnesota, which was on November 16th, 1931.
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
 
Here's the 2019 preliminary tornado count across the nation, which shows 1,576 tornadoes since the beginning of the year. May was a very active month and produced several hundred tornadoes across the Central US and across parts of the Ohio Valley.
 
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count

Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through October 31st suggests that there have been a total of 1,576 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1305. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,820 tornadoes were reported.
 
________________________________________________________________________
 
Saturday Weather Outlook
 
Temperatures across the nation on Saturday will be quite cold across the Central US with readings running nearly -10F to -20F below average for early November.The East Coast will also be a bit cool with temps running about -5F below average. Meanwhile, it'll still be warm along the West Coast and especially in California, where temps will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.
 
National Weather Outlook
 
A large storm system impacted much of the nation last week with heavy snow, flooding rains and even severe weather. That storm will continue to bring breezy winds to parts of the Northern New England States on Saturday, but it won't be nearly as windy as it was on Friday. As we look ahead to the weekend, weather conditions look much quieter with only a few clippers possible across the Upper Midwest. These clippers may bring light rain/snow chances to the region, but precipitation amounts look fairly light.
 

Heavy Ranifall Potential
 
The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, shows much lighter precipitation potential through the first week of November. There maybe some heavier amounts across the Southern Plains and Great Lakes Region, but much of the rest of the nation should remain fairly dry.
 
"The Coming Flood: A Data Error Is Corrected, and Our Future Is Rewritten"
 
"A new study on sea level rise reveals parts of Asia and the Middle East are in far more peril than we thought. What’s happening in California right now — blackouts, wildfires, mass evacuations — should tell you everything you need to know about the urgency of the climate crisis. But the hard truth is, the flames in California are just one aspect of life on a superheated planet. Every once in a while, climate scientists publish a new study that clarifies just how dire the climate crisis really is for millions of people around the world. One such paper was published in Nature Communications this week by scientists at Climate Central. The paper corrects what was essentially a data error in previous calculations about how many people are at risk from rising seas. The results stunned even some of the world’s top climate scientists:"
 
See more from Rolling Stone HERE:
 

"What It’s Like to Work in a Flying Smoke Laboratory"
 
"Most scientists’ labs don’t fly. Most scientists’ labs are also not packed in the interior of a DC-8 jet doing loopy maneuvers at low altitudes. This joint NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) mission, though, is not a typical science lab. And it’s not doing typical experiments. The FIREX-AQ (Fire Influence on Regional to Global Environments and Air Quality) mission spent the summer flying planes through smoke plumes associated with wildfires and planned agricultural burns to understand how the air we breathe—and our health—is impacted by fire. This monumental research effort will eventually lead to better forecasts and alerts to communities downwind of serious smoke pollution. The wildland-urban interface is where homes are in or near flammable vegetation. Structures here are frequently damaged in wildfires, putting people at risk of death or injury. From 1990 to 2010, the number of new houses in the wildland-urban interface in the U.S. grew by 41 percent from 30.8 million to 43.4 million. This encroachment of homes into wildlands and rising temperatures will likely not only lead to the continued loss of property and life but also exposure to smoke and the attendant health risks."
 
See more from Earther HERE:
 

"The science of drought is complex but the message on climate change is clear"
 
"The issue of whether Australia’s current drought is caused by climate change has been seized on by some media commentators, with debate raging over a remark from eminent scientist Andy Pitman that “there is no link between climate change and drought”. Professor Pitman has since qualified, he meant to say “there is no direct link between climate change and drought”. A highly politicised debate that tries to corner scientists will not do much to help rural communities struggling with the ongoing dry. But it is still worthwhile understanding the complexity of how climate change relates to drought.  So, why the contention? It may seem like splitting hairs to focus on single words, but the reality is drought is complex, and broad definitive statements are difficult to make. Nevertheless, aspects of drought are linked with climate change. Let us try to give you a taste of the complexity. First, it’s important to understand that drought is a manifestation of interactions between the atmosphere, ocean, and land. In Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology uses rainfall deficiencies to identify regions that are under drought conditions. Anyone on the land doesn’t need to be reminded, but the current drought is seriously bad. These maps show the patterns of rainfall deficiency over the past 36 and 18 months, highlighting the severity and extent of what we call meteorological drought."
 
See more from The Conversation HERE:
 
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX

