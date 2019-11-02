USDA Numbers Confirm Rough Year for Farmers

Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and brisk. Winds: NW 10-20. High: 38.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy & cool. Winds: W 5. Low: 32.
SUNDAY: Patchy clouds. Late showers. Winds. S 5-10. High: 45.
MONDAY: Cold wind. Few flurries in the air. Winds: NW 10-20. Low: 35. High: 41.
TUESDAY: Light mix possible. PM hours. Winds: W 5-10. Low: 27. High: 37.
WEDNESDAY: Windy with a colder front. Winds: NW 10-20. Wake-up: 28. High: 34.
THURSDAY: Blue sky, feels like winter. Winds: NW 7-12. Low: 17. High: 29.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny, not as harsh. Winds: S 10-15. Low: 20. High: 37.
______________________________________________________
This Day in Weather History
November 2nd
1938: A tornado touches down at Nashwauk in Isanti County. Many livestock killed.
1842: A mild spell occurs at Ft. Snelling, where the temperature rises to 60 degrees.
_________________________________________________
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
November 2nd
Average High: 49F (Record: 72F set in 1978)
Average Low: 33F (Record: 9F set in 1951)
Record Rainfall: 0.72" set in 1901
Record Snowfall: 5.3" set in 1992
_________________________________________________________
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
November 2nd
Sunrise: 7:52am
Sunset: 6:00pm
Hours of Daylight: ~10 hours & 07 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 46 seconds
Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): ~ 5 hours & 36 minutes
__________________________________________________________
Moon Phase for November 2nd at Midnight
1.1 Days Before First Quarter Moon
___________________________________
What's in the Night Sky?
"Various sources give wildly different dates for the peak date of the long-lasting South Taurid meteor shower (active from late September to late November). November 6, 2019, is one of those predicted dates. November 4 and 5, 2019, might be good nights to watch for meteors, too, possibly featuring a higher-than-average rate of South Taurid meteors. But there will be less moonlight to intrude on the show tonight and tomorrow night (November 2 and 3, 2019), so don’t discount these nights. There are actually two streams of Taurid meteors. Both the South and North Taurids (active from late October to early December, and peaking somewhere around November 12) are long, spread-out showers with no well-defined peak. During the peak nights for the South Taurid meteor shower, you might see as many as five meteors per hour. But The American Meteor Society explains what’s awesome about the Taurid meteor showers."
See more from Earth Sky HERE:
___________________________________________________________________________
"November Tornadoes in Minnesota"
"Getting the right ingredients for tornadoes in Minnesota as late as November doesn't happen too often. Only seven tornadoes have been reported in Minnesota since 1930 and four of those tornadoes were reported in 2012. All but one of the November tornadoes have occurred after dark, with the ones in 2012 touching down from 11-11:30pm. Given the time of year with the extended darkness, there could be other tornadoes in the past that were missed because they were not seen. There's been two strong November tornadoes in Minnesota. The latest Minnesota tornado on record is November 16, 1931 near Maple Plain in Hennepin County. There happened to be a Weather Bureau Volunteer Observer in Maple Plain at the time (Geo W. Richards) and he described the tornado: A tornado swept 3/4 mile south and east of this station at 9:35pm moving from sw to NE and NNE. ...a few hundred feet wide and four or five miles in length. (The tornado) Demolished and damaged several barns, machine sheds and windmills. One half mile of (Great Northern Railway) telegraph poles laid flat. Estimated loss by the observer was $10,000 to $15,000. Mr. Richards noted it was 66 degrees at 9pm before the tornado and wound up with 2.33 inches of rain, an impressive amount of rain for mid-November."
______________________________________________________________________
Average Tornadoes By State in November
According to NOAA, November is 1 of only 4 months out of the entire year (Nov., Dec., Jan., & Feb.) that does not average a tornado in the state of Minnesota. However, there have been a handful of November tornadoes in Minnesota, including 4 on Saturday, November 10th, 2012. November also holds the latest reported tornado in Minnesota, which was on November 16th, 1931.
______________________________________________________________________________
_______________________________________________________________________________
2019 Preliminary Tornado Count
Here's a look at how many tornadoes there have been across the country so far this year. The preliminary count through October 31st suggests that there have been a total of 1,576 which is above the 2005-2015 short term average of 1305. Interestingly, this has been the busiest tornado season since 2011, when nearly 1,820 tornadoes were reported.
________________________________________________________________________
Saturday Weather Outlook
Temperatures across the nation on Saturday will be quite cold across the Central US with readings running nearly -10F to -20F below average for early November.The East Coast will also be a bit cool with temps running about -5F below average. Meanwhile, it'll still be warm along the West Coast and especially in California, where temps will be nearly +5F to +10F above average.
________________________________________________________________________
National Weather Outlook
A large storm system impacted much of the nation last week with heavy snow, flooding rains and even severe weather. That storm will continue to bring breezy winds to parts of the Northern New England States on Saturday, but it won't be nearly as windy as it was on Friday. As we look ahead to the weekend, weather conditions look much quieter with only a few clippers possible across the Upper Midwest. These clippers may bring light rain/snow chances to the region, but precipitation amounts look fairly light.
______________________________________________________________________________
Heavy Ranifall Potential
The 7-day precipitation forecast from NOAA's WPC, shows much lighter precipitation potential through the first week of November. There maybe some heavier amounts across the Southern Plains and Great Lakes Region, but much of the rest of the nation should remain fairly dry.
______________________________________________________________________
"The Coming Flood: A Data Error Is Corrected, and Our Future Is Rewritten"
"A new study on sea level rise reveals parts of Asia and the Middle East are in far more peril than we thought. What’s happening in California right now — blackouts, wildfires, mass evacuations — should tell you everything you need to know about the urgency of the climate crisis. But the hard truth is, the flames in California are just one aspect of life on a superheated planet. Every once in a while, climate scientists publish a new study that clarifies just how dire the climate crisis really is for millions of people around the world. One such paper was published in Nature Communications this week by scientists at Climate Central. The paper corrects what was essentially a data error in previous calculations about how many people are at risk from rising seas. The results stunned even some of the world’s top climate scientists:"
__________________________________________________________________________
"What It’s Like to Work in a Flying Smoke Laboratory"
"Most scientists’ labs don’t fly. Most scientists’ labs are also not packed in the interior of a DC-8 jet doing loopy maneuvers at low altitudes. This joint NASA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) mission, though, is not a typical science lab. And it’s not doing typical experiments. The FIREX-AQ (Fire Influence on Regional to Global Environments and Air Quality) mission spent the summer flying planes through smoke plumes associated with wildfires and planned agricultural burns to understand how the air we breathe—and our health—is impacted by fire. This monumental research effort will eventually lead to better forecasts and alerts to communities downwind of serious smoke pollution. The wildland-urban interface is where homes are in or near flammable vegetation. Structures here are frequently damaged in wildfires, putting people at risk of death or injury. From 1990 to 2010, the number of new houses in the wildland-urban interface in the U.S. grew by 41 percent from 30.8 million to 43.4 million. This encroachment of homes into wildlands and rising temperatures will likely not only lead to the continued loss of property and life but also exposure to smoke and the attendant health risks."
___________________________________________________________________________
"The science of drought is complex but the message on climate change is clear"
"The issue of whether Australia’s current drought is caused by climate change has been seized on by some media commentators, with debate raging over a remark from eminent scientist Andy Pitman that “there is no link between climate change and drought”. Professor Pitman has since qualified, he meant to say “there is no direct link between climate change and drought”. A highly politicised debate that tries to corner scientists will not do much to help rural communities struggling with the ongoing dry. But it is still worthwhile understanding the complexity of how climate change relates to drought. So, why the contention? It may seem like splitting hairs to focus on single words, but the reality is drought is complex, and broad definitive statements are difficult to make. Nevertheless, aspects of drought are linked with climate change. Let us try to give you a taste of the complexity. First, it’s important to understand that drought is a manifestation of interactions between the atmosphere, ocean, and land. In Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology uses rainfall deficiencies to identify regions that are under drought conditions. Anyone on the land doesn’t need to be reminded, but the current drought is seriously bad. These maps show the patterns of rainfall deficiency over the past 36 and 18 months, highlighting the severity and extent of what we call meteorological drought."
___________________________________________________________________________
Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX