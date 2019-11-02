USDA Numbers Confirm Rough Year for Farmers

Don't Forget to "Fall Back" on Sunday!!

Already? Yes! Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, which means you'll need to set your clocks back or "Fall Back" 1 hour on Sunday morning, November 3rd. So, when the clock strikes 3AM, it'll actually be 2AM!! What changes? We will have more daylight in the morning, but less light when you get home from work and school. The sunset in the Twin Cities on Saturday, November 2nd is at 6PM, but on Sunday, November 3rd, it will be around 5PM. By the way, the earliest sunset in the metro is 4:31PM during the first couple of weeks of December. Where did the time change come from?

"It was not started to help America's farmers out. According to timeanddate.com, daylight saving time was first used in 1908 by a few hundred Canadians in Thunder Bay, Ontario. But Germany popularized DST after it first set the clocks forward on April 30, 1916, to save coal during World War I. Daylight saving time became a national standard in 1966 when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act, which was established as a way to continue to conserve energy. The thinking was if it's light out longer, that's less time you'll need to use the lights in your house."

______________________________________________________________________

Remembering October 2019...

October is possibly one of my favorite months and I am sad to see it go. I love the fall colors, the chilly nights and absence of those annoying mosquitoes. Don't get me wrong, I love the summer too, but Fall really is an enjoyable time in Minnesota. November is a big transition month across the Upper Midwest as colder temps and minimal daylight settles in. Bouts of cold air intrusions from our neighbors to the north often helps to whip up some wild weather close to home. Some memorable November storms includes the Edmund Fitzgerald storm on November 10th, 1975 and the Armistice Day Blizzard on November 11th & 12th, 1940. I don't see any major storms on the horizon, but it's just a matter of time before we'll be reaching for the snow shovels and white-knucking wintry commutes. Winter is on the way!



____________________________________________________________________________

Fall Colors Officially Past Peak

According to the MN DNR Fall Color Report, we are now officially past peak across the entire state. There may still be a few flutters of color here and there, but it starting to look pretty bare out there. Hard to imagine that those leaves won't return to tree near you until closer to Memorial Day, nearly 6.5 months from now... SIGH!

_________________________________________________________________________

19th Wettest October at MSP

The Twin Cities managed to pick up another 4.05" of liquid during the month of October, which made it the 19th wettest October on record! 5 of the 20 wettest Octobers at MSP have occured since the year 2000. The wettest was in 1911, when 6.42" of precipitation fell.

________________________________________________________________________

Wet October 2019...

Precipitation across the Upper Midwest was, for the most part, above average across much of the region. Note that locatoins from far southeastern MN into Iowa and Southern Wisconsin ended up being several inches above average. Rochester, MN ended up with the 4th wettest October on Record, while Madison and Milwaukee, WI ended with their 3rd wettest October on Record. October 2019 also finished -2.8F below average at MSP.



________________________________________________________________________

Minneapolis Dayplanner For Saturday

Saturday will be a fairly quiet day across the region with chilly temps and a mix of sun and clouds. Early morning temps will likely start at or below freezing and afternoon temps will struggle to get to 40F. A breezy WNW wind at 10mph to 15mph will make it feel more like the 20s and lower 30s much of the day.



__________________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________________

Saturday Weather Outlook

Here's your Saturday weather outlook, which look more like mid/late November. High temps will only warm into the 30s and low 40s, nearly -5F to -10F below average. Looking ahead into through the first half of November, I don't see a ton of 'warmer' days ahead as high temps generally only warm into the 20s and 30s, especially next week.

______________________________________________________________________________

Weather Outlook Through the Weekend.

A colder northwest flow continues across the Upper midwest in the wake of a very large storm system that brough heavy snow, flooding rains and even severe weather to much of the nation last week. Within this northwest flow, there will be areas of light precipitation that could be in the form of a few sprinkles or flurries over the weekend, but it doesn't look like much in the way of accumulation.

_________________________________________________________________________ Midweek Clipper? The northwest flow looks to continue right into the first full week of November with continued cold and somewhat unsettled weather conditions. Another light snow chance looks to arrive midweek with the potential of light snow accumulations across the region. Following the clipper, another reinforcing shot of cold air arrives through the 2nd half of the week with high temps only warming into the 20s -- BRR!!! ___________________________________________________________________ MSP 7-Day Forecast The 7-day outlook for MSP looks quite chilly as we head into the first full week of November. Note that temps will warm into the low/mid 40s on Sunday and Monday, but following our midweek clipper, temps will likely dip into the 20s and lower 30s for highs through the 2nd half of the week. Low temps could even dip into the 10s for the first time since mid March. _________________________________________________________________________

Extended Temperature Outlook for MSP Both the ECMWF (European model) and the GFS (American Model) keep temperatures well below average for much of the first half of November. We may sneak up into the low/mid 40s and couple of times, but temps will generally only warm into the 20s and 30s over the next couple of week.s ______________________________________________________________________



5th Wettest Year on Record at MSP (So Far Through October 31st) Thanks to a wet October, MSP has now bumped up into the 5th wettest YEAR on record through October 31st! Interestingly, we are only 1.26" away from the top spot of 40.32" set in 2016 and we still have nearly 60 days left of 2019!! At this point, I'd be shocked if we didn't break or even shatter that record over the next couple of months. Stay tuned... ____________________________________________________________________________ It's Been a Wet 2019 So Far Through October 31st The numbers below are quite impressive to say the least. Note that every climate reporting station listed below is above average precipitation for 2019. Incredibly, MSP is more than 11" above average precipitation so far through October 31st, while Rochester is almost 2 feet above average precipitation so far this year. Unreal! By the way, Rochester is already more than 21" above its wettest year ever recorded 43.94" set in 1990 and there is still 60 days left of 2019! _____________________________________________________________________________

