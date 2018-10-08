MINNEAPOLIS — A published report says Minnesota Twins player Miguel Sano was detained following a traffic incident that injured a police officer in the Dominican Republic.

USA Today says the third baseman was later released after striking the officer and breaking his leg outside a nightclub in San Pedro de Macoris early Sunday. A Twins spokesman says the ballclub is aware of the situation involving Sano and is still gathering facts.

The 25-year-old Sano is a native of the Dominican Republic and lives there in the offseason.

Sano is coming off a shortened season after injuring his surgically repaired left leg. He batted .199 in 71 games with 13 home runs, 53 hits and 115 strikeouts for the Twins.