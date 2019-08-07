McLEAN, Va. — The headquarters of USA Today has been evacuated as police respond to reports of a man with a weapon in the building.
The newspaper reported that alarms sounded and police squad cars converged on the scene Wednesday as employees waited outside. Law enforcement officers with rifles and body armor patrolled the area and a helicopter hovered overhead.
Fairfax County police in a tweet urged people to avoid the area, but provided no other immediate details.
