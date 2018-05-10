HERNING, Denmark -- Cam Atkinson scored in overtime to give the United States a 3-2 win over Latvia on Thursday, its fourth straight victory at the ice hockey world championship.
In another tight game, Slovakia kept its hopes alive for a quarterfinal spot by topping France 3-1, with Michal Cajkovsky scoring the final goal into an empty net.
Chris Kreider gave the U.S. a 1-0 lead when he knocked in a loose puck on a power play, but Latvia defenseman Uvis Balinskis ended goalie Keith Kinkaid's bid for a third straight shutout with a deflected shot with 2:03 remaining in the first period.
Latvia then went ahead in the middle period through Andris Dzerins, but Colin White tied it for the U.S. with a slap shot that went between the pads of goalie Elvis Merzlikins.
Captain Patrick Kane and forward Alex DeBrincat finished with two assists.
The U.S. jumped to the top of Group B with 10 points followed by Finland on nine. Canada is another point back and had a game in hand against Norway later Thursday.
