USA Hockey has reached a wage agreement with women’s national team players to avoid a boycott of the world championships.
USA Hockey announced the agreement Tuesday night.
Players were seeking a four-year deal that included payment outside just the six-month Olympic period.
U.S. captain Meghan Duggan says in the statement that the players “stood up for what we thought was right and USA Hockey’s leadership listened.”
USA hockey executive director Dave Ogrean says “this process has, in the end, made us better.”
The world championship beings Friday in Plymouth, Mich.
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Local
IRRRB names new management company for Giants Ridge resort
It's the latest change at Giants Ridge after an unflattering audit in 2016.
Wild
USA Hockey, women's players reach agreement to avoid boycott
USA Hockey and the women's national team reached a wage agreement Tuesday night to avoid a boycott of the world championships.Players and USA Hockey announced…
Sports
Minnesota United FC's Kevin Molino carded in Trinidad and Tobago match
Molino was the only United player to play for his national team Tuesday.
Sports
Minus-Messi, Argentina loses another World Cup qualifier
Hours after Lionel Messi was suspended by FIFA for four World Cup qualifying matches, Argentina lost 2-0 to Bolivia in the altitude of La Paz on Tuesday and heightened its risk of missing a spot at Russia 2018.
Outdoors
Anderson: Kamloops rainbows' prospects uncertain on North Shore
Closing of French River hatchery, interbreeding could reduce looper numbers.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.