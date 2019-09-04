COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Former Olympic silver medalist and world champion Mari Holden was hired Wednesday to coach the U.S. women's road cycling team in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics.

Holden won the silver medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, the same year she won the world title. She also won six national championships before moving into coaching, where she guided multiple Olympians and world champions, including Chloe Dygert and Jennifer Valente.

The 48-year-old Holden was hired amid a significant makeover at USA Cycling. She'll be responsible for building the women's program from the junior level on up.

But her biggest concern in the near-term is getting the Americans ready for next year's Olympics, where the women have a chance to win multiple medals.