ISLAMABAD — The U.S. envoy trying to resuscitate peace talks on ending Afghanistan's 18-year war has wrapped up his visit to Pakistan as Kabul hardened its stance on negotiations with the Taliban.

This comes as the Afghan government set new conditions for talks with the insurgents and appeared to shed a previously conciliatory stand toward Pakistan.

The U.S. Embassy said Wednesday that U.S. envoy Zalmay Khalilzad had discussed the "Afghan peace process" with Pakistan's top officials.

Khalilzad's next destination was not immediately known.

Hamdullah Mohib, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's security adviser, said on Tuesday that Kabul wants Pakistan — which says it wants peace — to not incite the conflict in Afghanistan and aid the Taliban.

He also said Kabul insists on a one-month cease-fire as precondition for talks with the Taliban.