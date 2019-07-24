CHICAGO — The world champion U.S. women's team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.
The Americans open the tour on Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, California.
The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday a pair of additional friendlies are planned for Oct. 3 and 6.
All 23 players on the World Cup roster will be selected for the games.
The U.S. has a 16-game unbeaten streak that includes 13 consecutive wins.
