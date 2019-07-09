WASHINGTON — Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says Megan Rapinoe has accepted an invitation for the U.S. women's soccer team to celebrate its World Cup victory with a visit to Congress.
The New York senator said Tuesday he looks forward to scheduling a time when "these inspiring women can come to the nation's capital."
Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and others in Congress invited the team to visit. Rapinoe told reporters earlier this week in New York she's "very happy" to accept.
The team co-captain has said she's not interested in celebrating at the White House. It's unclear if the winning team would be invited by President Donald Trump to visit.
