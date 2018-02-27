TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras — U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley says Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez should increase efforts to establish a dialogue with opposition leaders who claim he stole the November elections.
Haley arrived in Honduras Monday and on Tuesday met with Hernandez.
Haley said "we know there was anger over the elections." She said the U.S. government thinks the two sides should get together to discuss their differences.
Opposition candidate Salvador Nasralla alleged fraud in the Nov. 26 election, which was marred by numerous irregularities. At least 31 people have died in political unrest since then.
Hernandez was sworn in for a second term in early February.
