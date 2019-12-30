OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Cole Caufield scored in overtime to give the United States a 4-3 win over the Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championship on Monday and a spot in the quarterfinals.

Caufield one-timed a shot with 1:46 left in overtime for a win that puts the U.S. atop Group B with eight points, two points ahead of Canada.

Earlier, Canada bounced back from a big loss to Russia with a 4-1 victory over Germany and also booked a spot in the quarters, which begin Thursday.

Tuesday's final group stage games, when Russia plays Germany and Canada faces the Czechs, will determine the remaining two quarterfinal spots.

The Czechs have four points while Germany and Russia are on three.

Shane Pinto, Arthur Kaliyev and Jack Drury all scored in regulation for the Americans, who outshot the Czechs 43-29.

Libor Zabransky scored twice and Petr Cajka added one for the hosts.

In the early session, Nolan Foote, Liam Foudy and Ty Dellandrea had a goal and an assist each for Canada, with Calen Addison also scoring.

Yannik Valenti netted for Germany.

Canada was thumped 6-0 by Russia on Saturday for its worst ever defeat at the tournament.

Canada forward Alexis Lafreniere, projected to be the No. 1 pick at the 2020 NHL draft, missed the Germany game after sustaining a knee injury against Russia but could return later in the tournament.

Sweden dispatched Kazakhstan 6-2 to take the lead of Group A with eight points, a point ahead defending champion Finland.

Switzerland hammered Slovakia 7-2 in the group's another game.

Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and Slovakia advanced to the quarterfinals. Kazakhstan finished pointless.

Samuel Fagamo scored twice for Sweden to top the scoring table with five goals.