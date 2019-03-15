WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the U.S. will revoke or deny visas to International Criminal Court personnel who attempt to investigate alleged abuses committed by U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
Pompeo did not disclose the names of any individuals at the Hague-based court whose visas would be canceled, citing privacy restrictions.
But he told reporters Friday that the investigation would be a threat to U.S. rule of law.
