SAN DIEGO — The Trump administration is set to demolish eight prototypes of the president's prized border wall, saying elements of them have been melded into current designs and that they have served their purpose.
The concrete and steel models near the border separating San Diego and Tijuana, Mexico, became potent symbols associated with one of the president's top priorities when they were built in 2017.
For Trump's allies, they were a show of his commitment to border security.
For detractors, they were a misguided display of aggression toward Mexico and immigrants.
After the prototypes are removed on Wednesday, an extension to the current border wall in the area will be installed.
