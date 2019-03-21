BERLIN — More than 300 soldiers have arrived in Germany from their base in Texas in the first test of a new American strategy to rapidly deploy U.S.-based troops to Europe to bolster the NATO deterrent against possible Russian aggression.

The soldiers, from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Armored Division, based in Fort Bliss, were the final group of 1,500 to arrive this week in Berlin via charter aircraft, and are on their way to Poland for maneuvers with local forces.

They arrived at Berlin's Tegel airport Thursday, having only been given orders to move out about a week ago. The Abrams tanks, Bradley Fighting Vehicles and other equipment they will be using is being brought in from a pre-positioned location in the Netherlands.