COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Air Force says a Missouri-based B2 stealth bomber landed in Colorado Springs after an unspecified emergency.
A spokesman for the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base, Sgt. Brian Bender, says the base's first responders responded to an emergency involving the plane at about 4:20 a.m. Tuesday.
He referred questions about the bomber's emergency to Whiteman Air Force Base in Warrensburg, Missouri because it is the aircraft's home base.
Officials at the base did not immediately return a telephone message seeking comment.
The B2 costs about $1 billion, is designed to evade enemy radar and carries a two-person crew.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.