BEIRUT — The U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State group says a U.S. service member has died in a non-combat incident in northern Syria.
The coalition's statement gave no other details pending notification of next of kin but said the death occurred on Monday. It said further information will be released as appropriate.
The U.S. military currently has around 2,000 troops stationed in northern Syria, where they have been for several years, assisting and advising its local partners in the fight against IS.
President Donald Trump said in December he intended to withdraw all American forces from Syria, although the White House said later the U.S. will keep 200 troops in the country for now.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Fire hits 21-story Manila building, no reports of injuries
A fire raged through the top floors of a 21-story residential building in the Philippine capital on Monday in the middle of a scorching summer and officials say firefighters managed to guide residents to safety.
World
Islamists in Sudan cancel rally over fears of violence
Islamists in Sudan who were allied with ousted autocrat Omar al-Bashir say they have cancelled a planned rally for fear of violence from the protesters who drove him from power earlier this month.
World
Man accused of being UAE spy dies in Turkish jail
A man accused of spying for the United Arab Emirates has been found dead in his prison cell, the Istanbul prosecutor's office said Monday. The state-run news agency described the incident as suicide.
World
Mozambique's 2nd cyclone floods northeastern centers
Rains from Cyclone Kenneth, the second tropical storm to hit Mozambique within weeks, continued to pound the northeastern city of Pemba and surrounding areas on Monday causing massive flooding and destruction.
World
Australian ruling party's chances improve in vote-swap deal
An Australian billionaire businessman announced on Monday that his minor party has struck a vote-swap deal with the ruling party that improves the government's chances of being re-elected in a general election on May 18.