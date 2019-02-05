WASHINGTON — U.S. service companies grew in January at the slowest pace in six months, amid concern over the impact of the partial government shutdown on the economy.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, reports that its service index fell to 56.7 percent last month, down from 58 percent in December. The January reading was the lowest since July 2018.
Any reading above 50 signals growth. So even with the January decline, the index shows that service industries, where most Americans work, has been expanding for 108 consecutive months. The ISM notes that executives of service companies remain optimistic about overall business conditions.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Evers to include more money for juvenile prison guards
Gov. Tony Evers says delaying the closure of Wisconsin's troubled juvenile prison isn't "ideal" but the process can't be rushed.
Variety
Honda Aircraft fined $45K for citizenship job requirements
The U.S. Department of Justice says the maker of HondaJet violated the Immigration and Nationality Act by refusing to consider or hire certain work-authorized non-U.S. citizens because of their citizenship status.
Business
US service firms grew at slower pace in January
U.S. service companies grew in January at the slowest pace in six months, amid concern over the impact of the partial government shutdown on the economy.
National
The Latest: Evers opposes Republican income tax cut plan
The Latest on Republican income tax cut plan (all times local):
Business
Indian firm expands Magnet360 business in St. Louis Park
Magnet360, acquired by IT firm Mindtree in 2016 for up to $50 million, is expanding as part of the digital-marketing business of India-based Mindtree.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.