MEXICO CITY — The head of Mexico's immigration agency says that the country has received 112 Central American migrants from the United States — and they includes 25 minors, marking a policy reversal.

National Immigration Institute Commissioner Tonatiuh Guillen said last month that Mexico wouldn't accept migrants younger than 18 while they await the resolution of their U.S. asylum claims.

The migrants return to Mexico through the El Chaparral crossing in Tijuana. On Monday, Guillen said the 112 returned through Feb. 21 include 17 families from Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The so-called "remain in Mexico" program allows the U.S. to return some Central American migrants who are seeking asylum in that country. Instead of waiting in the U.S. for the months- or years-long process to run its course, they wait in Mexico.