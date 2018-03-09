WASHINGTON — The U.S. Secret Service says a person has been arrested outside the White House.

The Secret Service tells WRC-TV in a statement the unidentified person was arrested Thursday night for assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, threatening bodily harm and destruction of property.

The federal agency says White House operations were not impacted. More details were not made available.

The arrest came days after 26-year-old Cameron Ross Burgess fatally shot himself in front of the White House. Metropolitan police said in a Tuesday report that Burgess was found Saturday with a bullet wound to the head and a gun by his right side. The Secret Service said gunshots were not aimed at the White House.