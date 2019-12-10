WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is imposing economic sanctions on individuals suspected of human rights violations in six countries and is banning two other individuals from entering the United States, including the former consul general of Saudi Arabia in Turkey for his alleged role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Tuesday's announcement was made in connection with International Human Rights Day. The other individuals are from Burma, Pakistan, Libya, Slovakia, South Sudan, Congo and Russia.
