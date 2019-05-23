WASHINGTON — United States is designating the Argentina-based online pharmacy Goldpharma and eight Argentine citizens as significant foreign narcotics traffickers.
The Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control says Goldpharma sells illicit opioids to customers located in the United States through its nine entities located in Argentina, Colombia, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands.
All property in the United States of designated entities will be blocked, including seven companies in three states and four condominiums in Miami.
Five of the Argentine individuals designated have been indicted in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.
