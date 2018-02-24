SAN DIEGO — A sailor has died after he was struck by a helicopter blade at the Camp Pendleton Marine Corps base, north of San Diego.
The Marine Corps says the sailor was hit by the spinning tail rotor of a Venom helicopter Wednesday evening and died at a hospital shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.
The helicopter was on the ground at the time.
The sailor was assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.
The sailor's name and other details of the accident haven't been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Congress releases redacted, declassified Democratic memo
A redacted, declassified memo released by Democrats on the House intelligence committee Saturday aims to counter a narrative that Republicans on the committee have pushed for months — that the FBI and Justice Department conspired against President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, abusing a secret surveillance process to spy on one of his operatives in its Russia investigation.
National
The Latest: Colleges lend support to student protesters
The Latest on the backlash against the National Rifle Association after a deadly school shooting in Florida (all times local):
National
Cramer's stepson in critical condition at Bismarck hospital
North Dakota Congressman Kevin Cramer says his 35-year-old stepson is in critical condition at a Bismarck hospital.
Politics
A look at the charges so far in the Mueller investigation
The charges In the nine months since Robert Mueller was appointed to oversee the investigation into possible links between the Trump campaign and Russian officials,…
National
After years of dejection, proponents of gun laws see hope
The progression has become numbingly repetitive — mass bloodshed unleashed by a gunman, followed by the stories of the fallen, the funerals, the mourning, the talking heads and the calls for change that dwindle into nothingness.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.