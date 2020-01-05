WASHINGTON — U.S. technology companies that build artificial intelligence software for analyzing satellite imagery will face new restrictions on exporting their products to China and elsewhere.
The Commerce Department said new export rules take effect Monday that target emerging technology that could give the U.S. a significant military or intelligence advantage.
The rules could affect a growing sector of the tech industry using algorithms to analyze satellite images of crops, trade patterns and other changes affecting the economy or environment.
The new export rules are the result of Congress passing a law in 2018 that updated arms controls to include emerging technology.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Pompeo: US may hit more Iranian Ieaders if Iran retaliates
The U.S. military may strike more Iranian leaders if the Islamic Republic retaliates for the Trump administration's killing of Tehran's most powerful general last week by attacking Americans or American interests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday.
National
US restricts exports of AI for analyzing satellite images
U.S. technology companies that build artificial intelligence software for analyzing satellite imagery will face new restrictions on exporting their products to China and elsewhere.
National
Graham urges Senate rules change to speed impeachment trial
Seeking to break a deadlock over President Donald Trump's impeachment, a top Republican said Sunday he will push a change in rules that would allow a Senate trial to move forward immediately if Democrats do not agree to its format this week.
National
California eyes climate bond to prepare for disasters
In a state burdened by billions of dollars in wildfire damage, California lawmakers are hoping for an advance loan before the next climate-fueled catastrophe hits.
National
On short notice, US fast-response force flies to Mideast
Being a U.S. soldier in a fast-response force sometimes means being sent halfway across the world within a day, leaving no time to say goodbye to those staying behind.