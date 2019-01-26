RALEIGH, N.C. — A Republican congressman who has represented North Carolina for over two decades has entered hospice care.
A news release issued Saturday on the official government page for U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr. says that his health has declined since he recently broke his hip and that he's in hospice care.
He had been battling ailments in recent months. He was granted a leave of absence from Congress in late 2018 after missing a number of votes.
Jones was re-elected to the U.S. House in November after running unopposed in a district that includes Kinston, Greenville and New Bern. He has served in Congress since 1995.
