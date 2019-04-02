NEW YORK — U.S. regulators say they're exploring ways CBD could be used legally in foods and dietary supplements, and will hold a public hearing on the cannabis compound next month.

CBD comes from marijuana or hemp plants but does not cause a high. People have been drawn to the extract because of its supposed health effects. The Food and Drug Administration says the May 31 meeting will discuss the science, manufacturing and sale of CBD as it explores regulation of the ingredient.

For now, the agency has said CBD is not approved for use in foods and dietary supplements. It also notes health claims need to be approved, and has sent warning letters to companies making illegal, unapproved claims about products with CBD.