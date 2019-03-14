CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A federal prosecutor has concluded a corruption investigation into the West Virginia Supreme Court.

In a news release Thursday, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said he's "hopeful that the period of uncertainty and taint" of the state Supreme Court has ended.

Former Supreme Court Justice Allen Loughry was sentenced last month to two years in federal prison for using his job for his own benefit and lying to investigators. Loughry resigned last year after his conviction.

Ex-Justice Menis Ketchum was sentenced to probation on a felony fraud count related to his personal use of a state vehicle and gas fuel card. Ketchum retired in July before the state House of Delegates held impeachment hearings.

Loughry and three other justices were impeached in August, but a temporary panel of justices derailed the efforts.