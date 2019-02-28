MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say a proposal to re-examine a 1951 Mutual Defense Treaty between Washington and Manila, and territorial conflicts in the South China Sea are likely to be discussed during a visit by America's top diplomat.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Manila on Thursday and is expected to also brief President Rodrigo Duterte about unsuccessful talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi.
Officials say Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana will meet a Pentagon official next month before formal talks begin on reviewing the treaty, which calls on the allies to come to each other's defense against an external attack.
