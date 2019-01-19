ISLAMABAD — U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad says Washington is ready to "address legitimate concerns" of all Afghan sides in order to restore peace in Afghanistan.
Khalilzad took to Twitter on Saturday saying: "I see that many are concerned that the United States is willing to both talk and fight. Let me be clear: the US wants #peace."
He said it was urgent that fighting ends in Afghanistan but "pursuing peace still means we fight as needed."
Khalilzad is currently on a visit to Islamabad and has met with Pakistan's political and military leadership as part of efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the 17-year-old bloody war in Afghanistan.
Pakistan says it will do whatever is possible to end the conflict.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.