JOHANNESBURG — The United States government has ordered its personnel to depart the Indian Ocean island nation of Comoros as the country experiences "gunfire, political unrest, and infrastructure disruptions."
The State Department alert on Thursday gives no further details on the situation.
An alert a week ago warned of possible demonstrations related to the presidential election on March 24.
President Azali Assoumani has been declared re-elected but the opposition claims the vote was fraudulent.
The country's electoral commission has said Assoumani won with more than 60 percent of the vote, with 13 candidates in the running. It said turnout was more than 53 percent.
