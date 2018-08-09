MONTREAL — U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens advanced to the Rogers Cup quarterfinals, beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 7-5 on Thursday in the hard-court event.

After Suarez overcame a 5-1 deficit to tie the second set at 5, Stephens broke serve for a 6-5 lead and scored four straight points to put away the match, ending it with a sharp cross-court forehand.

"Maybe the old me would have kind of freaked out," Stephens said. "I was kind of like, 'OK, it's fine, she's allowed to play well. Just kind of regroup.' I did that. I was happy with that."

The 25-year-old Stephens, ranked No. 3 in the world, won a hard-court title in Miami in March and lost the French Open final to top-ranked Simona Halep. In the quarterfinals, the American will face Anastaija Sevastova of Latvia, a 6-3, 7-6 (2) winner over 10th-seeded Julian Goerges of Germany. Sevastova, ranked 19th, won last month in Bucharest.

Ashleigh Barty, the 15th seed from Australia, beat France's Alize Cornet 7-6 (3), 6-4. Barty will face Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands, a 6-3, 6-2 winner over eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic.

In rain-delayed, second-round matches, Halep topped Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-6 (9), 4-6, 7-5; 20-year-old Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus upset second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4); Johanna Konta of Britain beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-3, 6-1, and 13th-seeded Venus Williams edged Romania's Sorana Cirstea 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, the fifth-seeded defending champion, then eliminated Konta in the third round with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Later Thursday, Halep was set to play Williams; Sabalenka faced 14th-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium, and Russia's Maria Sharapova played sixth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France.