OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Olympic curling trials will return to Omaha in 2022.

USA Curling and the Omaha Sports Commission announced Wednesday that the event would be held at Baxter Arena on the University of Nebraska-Omaha campus from Nov. 13-21, 2021.

The trials were first held at Baxter Arena in 2017. The U.S. team of John Shuster, Tyler George, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner and Joe Polo went on to win the gold medal in South Korea.

The 2022 Winter Games will be held in Beijing.