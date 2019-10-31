SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Federal authorities say they have seized an estimated $48 million worth of cocaine off Puerto Rico's south coast.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officials interdicted a boat on Thursday that was carrying more than 4,000 pounds (1,900 kilograms) of the drug. It is the biggest such seizure in the region for this fiscal year.
The agency said two men from the Dominican Republic have been detained.
Authorities said the boat was spotted on Wednesday but that officials tracked it until it entered U.S. waters.
