MEXICO CITY — The U.S. government has announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Mexican drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores.
He heads the Meza Flores drug cartel, which is named after him. He is better known by his nickname “El Chapo Isidro,” with “Chapo" being a slang word for a short person.
Meza Flores is not a relative or associate of convicted drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo” Guzman.
Mesa Flores faces charges of trafficking cocaine, meth, heroin and marijuana into the United States for about 14 years, from 2005 to the present.
The reward was announced Friday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
US offers $5 million for Mexican drug lord "El Chapo Isidro
The U.S. government has announced a $5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Mexican drug lord Fausto Isidro Meza Flores.
World
Germany's Merkel voices 'shame' during 1st Auschwitz visit
German Chancellor Angela Merkel voiced a feeling of "deep shame" during her first-ever visit on Friday to the hallowed grounds of the former Nazi German death camp of Auschwitz-Birkenau, where Adolf Hitler's regime murdered more than a million people.
World
15 killed in Iraqi capital as assailants fire live rounds
Gunmen in cars opened fire Friday in Baghdad's Khilani Square. leaving at least 15 people dead and 60 wounded, Iraqi security and medical officials said. At least two of the dead were policemen.
World
Welsh toddler becomes YouTube star in family's Christmas ad
Little Arthur crawls out of bed in his red Marvel Comics pajamas, brushes his teeth and strolls outside after breakfast to his day job: helping out at the family hardware store in Rhayader, Wales. It's Christmas and Arthur, nearly 3, has his work cut out for him wrapping presents, hanging ornaments and helping customers.
World
Poland wants to buy site of WWII Nazi death camp in Austria
Poland's prime minister said Friday his government wants to buy from Austria the site of the former Nazi German death camp Mauthausen-Gusen where tens of thousands of Poles were killed during World War II.