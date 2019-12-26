WASHINGTON — Average U.S. mortgage rates were largely unchanged this week from the prior week, staying near historic lows, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.74 3.73 4.55
15-year fixed 3.19 3.19 4.01
5-year adjustable 3.45 3.37 4.00
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Sheriff blasts Amazon for not helping with probe into driver
A sheriff's office in Florida said it caught an Amazon driver stealing a customer's package but got no help from the company during its investigation.
Business
Commentator: Business increasing wages more critical than charity
Andrew Ross Sorkin: Real charity doesn't come with a tax deduction.
National
At each end of Pacific, skepticism over China farm purchases
President Donald Trump likes to joke that America's farmers have a nice problem on their hands: They're going to need bigger tractors to keep up with surging Chinese demand for their soybeans and other agricultural goods under a preliminary deal between the world's two largest economies.
Housing
US mortgage rates were mostly flat this week
Average U.S. mortgage rates were largely unchanged this week from the prior week, staying near historic lows, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
National
U.S. stocks open higher; retailers rise on holiday shopping
Stocks edged higher early Thursday as U.S. markets reopened for trading after the Christmas holiday.Technology, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending led the…