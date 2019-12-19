WASHINGTON — Average U.S. mortgage rates were largely unchanged this week from the prior week, staying near historic lows, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
This week Last week Year ago
30-year fixed 3.73 3.73 4.62
15-year fixed 3.19 3.19 4.07
5-year adjustable 3.37 3.36 3.98
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Housing
US mortgage rates were flat this week
Average U.S. mortgage rates were largely unchanged this week from the prior week, staying near historic lows, according to mortgage buyer Freddie Mac.
National
US stocks move higher as markets yawn at Trump's impeachment
U.S. stocks moved higher in midday trading Thursday following encouraging profit reports from several big companies.
Business
State launches another investigation of Frontier Communications' billing, customer service
The Minnesota Department of Commerce comes after Frontier settled another claim.
National
Facebook to tackle efforts to interfere with 2020 US census
Facebook plans to clamp down on attempts to use its services to interfere with the 2020 U.S. census, including the posting of misleading information about when and how to participate, who can participate and what happens when people do.
National
More election security funds headed to states as 2020 looms
Congress is poised to give states a last-minute infusion of federal funds to help boost election security with voting in early caucus and primary states…