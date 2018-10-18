WASHINGTON — Long-term U.S. mortgage rates dipped slightly this week, taking a pause after weeks of steady increases stoked by rising interest rates.
Home borrowing rates remain at their highest levels in more than seven years, with the key 30-year rate approaching 5 percent. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages declined to an average 4.85 percent this week from 4.90 percent last week.
Last week's average was the highest level for the benchmark rate since spring 2011. A year ago, it stood at 3.88 percent.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans eased to 4.26 percent this week from 4.29 percent last week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Nebraska's message for tourists? 'It's not for everyone'
Nebraska's no longer nice, at least in its next tourism campaign. The new sales pitch has a decidedly self-deprecating bent: "Nebraska. Honestly, it's not for everyone."
National
Stocks skid as interest rates rise and earnings disappoint
U.S. stocks are falling Thursday as interest rates resume their upward climb and several industrial companies post disappointing third-quarter results. Interest rates started rising a day ago after the Federal Reserve released minutes showing that a minority of its leaders think interest rates will need to keep rising to a level that slightly restricts economic growth. That would affect stocks because it means smaller corporate profits and less spending by consumers.
Business
4,000 evacuated in California as underground gas fire burns
A fire that ignited in an underground natural gas storage area in the San Francisco Bay Area prompted officials to evacuate thousands of residents, and Chevron emergency crews were working Thursday to purge gas from a pipeline to prevent an explosion.
National
New York governor tours aging rail tunnel in funding push
Gov. Andrew Cuomo hopes video images of the decaying, century-old rail tunnel under the Hudson River will help resolve a funding impasse with President Donald Trump's administration that has delayed construction of a new $13 billion tube considered crucial to the region's transportation system.
National
What happens if you win Mega Millions' $900M jackpot?
Despite the terrible odds — one in 302.5 million for those keeping score at home — someone will eventually match all six numbers and win the Mega Millions jackpot, which now stands at $900 million. It could happen as soon as Friday night, when the next drawing is held.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.