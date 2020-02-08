KABUL, Afghanistan — American and Afghan military personnel were fired on Saturday while conducting an operation in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, the U.S. military said Saturday.
U.S. military spokesman Sonny Leggett in a statement that both Afghan and U.S. personnel were 'engaged by direct firing."
"We are assessing the situation," Leggett said, without saying whether there were any casualties.
There were no other details.
The Taliban and the Islamic State group affiliate both operate in eastern Nangarhar province. The incident comes as Washington seeks to find an end to Afghanistan's 18 years of war and America's longest.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pope to visit Italian region poisoned by toxic waste dumping
Pope Francis will mark the fifth anniversary of his ecological manifesto by visiting a southern Italian region where decades of toxic-waste dumping by the mob have polluted the environment and sickened its people.
World
US military says US, Afghan troops fired on in east
American and Afghan military personnel were fired on Saturday while conducting an operation in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, the U.S. military said Saturday.
World
20 dead, 31 hurt in Thai mass shooting; gunman hides in mall
A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said.
World
Poles rally in support of government's overhaul of judiciary
Thousands of Poles rallied Saturday in Warsaw to show their support for the country's right-wing government as it brings to completion an almost total overhaul of the justice system to put it under government control.
World
Grandson of author James Joyce dies in France
Stephen Joyce, the gatekeeper of his grandfather James' estate and subject of the celebrated poem "Ecce Puer,'' has died, the president of Ireland said. He was 87.