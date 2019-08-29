WASHINGTON — Immigration officials say new rules on obtaining citizenship for children born overseas to U.S. service members don't affect birthright citizenship.

The rules caused confusion among immigration lawyers after a document appeared to show it would affect children of American citizens.

Citizenship and Immigration Services officials say if a child is born overseas to a U.S. citizen who's a service member, then that child will be an American citizen.

The change affects government employees who are green cardholders and have a child while on duty overseas or adopt a child or are the stepparent of a foreign-born child.

Green cardholders need to first apply for a green card for the child before obtaining citizenship and must prove residency.