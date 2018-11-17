HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — The top U.S. military officer says it's problematic that American tech companies don't want to work with the Pentagon but are willing to engage with the Chinese market.

U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford told the Halifax International Security Forum on Saturday that the U.S. and its allies are the "good guys."

Dunford avoided mentioning Google by name. But worker unrest at the company helped scuttle Google's Maven project to help the U.S. military scan battlefields using drones and artificial intelligence.

Dunford says companies that share intellectual property with Chinese entrepreneurs are essentially sharing it with the Chinese military.

He noted the U.S has had a competitive advantage since World War II because of public and private cooperation.