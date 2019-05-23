WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell slightly this week, marking a fourth straight week of declines to lure prospective purchasers in the spring homebuying season.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage slipped to 4.06% from 4.07% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.66%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans declined this week to 3.51% from 3.53% last week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Bank CEO charged with trying to trade loans for Trump administration post
A banker who prosecutors say tried to buy himself a senior post in President Donald Trump's administration by making risky loans to former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was arrested Thursday on a financial institution bribery charge.
Variety
Stocks tumble on trade war anxiety; Dow falls 300 points
Global stocks tumbled Thursday as investors' anxiety over the U.S. trade spat with China increased with the two sides showing no hurry to get back to the negotiating table.
Variety
Tesla shares bounce on leaked memo about rising sales
Shares of Tesla, suffering one of the worst stretches in company history, rebounded Thursday after CEO Elon Musk told employees that orders are up.The gyrations…
Business
Watch your credit card rewards pile up with these 5 tips
Just because summer's approaching doesn't mean your wallet gets a vacation. From graduation season and Father's Day to the Fourth of July and back-to-school spending,…
National
Older Americans more likely to cite workplace discrimination
Are older workers being discriminated against on the job? The answer appears to depend on the age of the person asked.