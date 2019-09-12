WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week but remained at historically low levels.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.56 percent from 3.49 percent last week. Average rates on the benchmark loan have remained below 3.6 percent for four straight weeks — the first time that's happened since the fourth quarter of 2016.

A year ago, the 30-year rate stood at 4.6 percent.

The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans rose to 3.09% from 3% last week.