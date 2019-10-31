WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates rose this week for the third straight week, while remaining historically low and far below their levels of a year ago.
Mortgage giant Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 3.78% from 3.75% last week. By contrast, the key average rate stood at 4.83% a year ago.
The average rate on a 15-year mortgage ticked up to 3.19% from 3.18% last week.
Lower borrowing rates have helped revive the housing market, which stumbled last year. New home sales jumped 15.5% in September from a year earlier.
