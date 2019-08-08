WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell sharply this week, with the benchmark 30-year loan touching its lowest level since November 2016.
Financial markets around the globe have been whipsawed by anxiety over the U.S.-China trade war, sending investors fleeing from stocks to the safety of bonds and pushing bond interest-rates to record lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year mortgage dropped to 3.60% from 3.75% last week. A year ago the rate stood at 4.59%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans tumbled to 3.05% from 3.20%.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Regulators fine contractor $25,000 following gas explosion
Wisconsin regulators have leveled a $25,000 fine against a contractor involved in gas explosion last year in Sun Prairie that killed a firefighter.
Business
Stocks move higher as investors push through trade anxiety
Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street Thursday as investors tried to shake off several days of volatile trading brought on by escalations in the U.S.-China trade war.
National
Records show Lamont putting priority on business leaders
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has made it a priority in his first months in office to reach out to top executives across Connecticut, embarking on a charm offensive in a state that has seen some of its best-known employers, including General Electric, move away.
Housing
US long-term mortgage rates fall sharply: 30-year at 3.60%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell sharply this week, with the benchmark 30-year loan touching its lowest level since November 2016.
National
Trump calls on Fed to make 'substantial' rate cuts
President Donald Trump is not letting up on his attacks on the Federal Reserve, calling for "substantial" Fed rate cuts to allow the dollar to fall in value against foreign currencies.