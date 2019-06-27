WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week. It was the seventh decline in the past nine weeks for the key 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which reached its lowest level since November 2016.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the benchmark 30-year mortgage fell to 3.73% from 3.84% last week. By contrast, a year ago the rate stood at 4.55%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans slipped this week to 3.16% from 3.25%.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
Local Citing diverse population, St. Louis Park to drop Pledge of Allegiance at City Council meetings
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
National
Michigan AG sues to shut down oil pipeline in Great Lakes
Michigan's attorney general sued Thursday to shut down dual oil pipelines in the Great Lakes, saying they pose an "unacceptable risk."
National
World trade panel sides with India vs US in renewables tiff
A World Trade Organization dispute panel has ruled in favor of India in its complaint against the United States over subsidies and rules applied by eight U.S. states in the renewable energy sector.
TV & Media
Facebook enlists plain English to clarify how it makes money
Facebook is updating its terms and services guidelines to clarify how it makes money from the personal information of its users. The changes reflect its ongoing attempts to satisfy regulators in the U.S. and Europe, which have urged the company to make sure users know what they are signing up for.
Housing
US long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year loan at 3.73%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates fell this week. It was the seventh decline in the past nine weeks for the key 30-year, fixed-rate loan, which reached its lowest level since November 2016.
Nation
How much you'll really pay for that student loan
Those who graduate college with student loans owe close to $30,000 on average, according to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access…