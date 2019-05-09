WASHINGTON — U.S. long-term mortgage rates declined this week for a second straight week, reversing the upward trend in April as a lure to potential home buyers.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage fell to 4.10% from 4.14% last week. By contrast, a year ago the benchmark rate stood at 4.55%.
The average rate for 15-year, fixed-rate home loans eased this week to 3.57% from 3.60% last week.
