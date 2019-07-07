CHICAGO — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter left his starting lineup unchanged for Sunday night's CONCACAF Gold Cup final against Mexico and made Weston McKennie captain for the first time.

Zack Steffen was in goal for the defending champions, with Reggie Cannon at right back, Matt Miazga and Aaron Long in central defense and Tim Ream at left back.

Michael Bradley was in the back of the midfield, with McKennie and Christian Pulisic ahead. Paul Arriola and Jordan Morris were on the flanks, and Jozy Altidore headed the attack.

McKennie scored in the 1-0 quarterfinal win over Curacao and had the first goal in the 3-1 semifinal victory over Jamaica.

