BEIRUT — The U.S.-led coalition in the war against the Islamic State group says one of its service members has been killed in an aircraft crash in Iraq.
The coalition's statement says the cause of the crash, which took place early on Monday, is under investigation. The aircraft did not appear to have been shot down.
The coalition did not immediately identify the name or nationality of the deceased service member. It did not say what kind of aircraft was involved and whether it was a helicopter.
It says coalition forces rescued all the personnel immediately following the crash. The coalition says three service members were evacuated for treatment.
