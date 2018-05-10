WASHINGTON — The key long-term U.S. mortgage rate held steady this week, providing a lure for potential homebuyers as the spring buying season goes forward.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate on 30-year, fixed-rate mortgages was 4.55 percent, unchanged from last week. The benchmark rate rose steadily for most of April, reaching its highest level in more than four years. By contrast, the rate averaged 4.05 percent a year ago.
The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate loans declined slightly to 4.01 percent from 4.03 percent last week.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Wall Street shrugs off Ford cutback in F-150 production
There are no apparent signs that Wall Street is worried about a plant fire that is forcing Ford to cut back on production of its F-150 pickup, the top-selling vehicle in America.
Business
Audit: Online school inflated time students spent learning
Ohio's auditor says the state's then-largest online charter school inflated the amount of time students spent learning by failing to deduct the time students were inactive online.
Variety
People, power costs keep indoor farming down to Earth
There's a budding industry that's trying to solve the problem of the limp lettuce and tasteless tomatoes in America's supermarkets.
Business
Prosecutor to jury: Ex-Assembly leader's greed fueled crimes
A prosecutor says greed led New York's former assembly speaker to make millions of dollars illegally by cashing in his power.
National
Farm bureau: DOJ will walk back hemp oil stance
An agriculture lobbyist says the state Department of Justice plans to walk back its stance that hemp farmers can't extract CBD oil from their plants.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.