BILOXI, Miss. — US Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border .
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Weather
Blogs
September Flooding Over Southeastern MN - Welcome Dry Spell - 80s Return Next Week
Yesterday was perfectly normal...for early June. Some 3-6" rainfall amounts were reported south and east of the Twin Cities; nearly 2 month's worth of rain falling in 36 hours. I'm happy to be able to predict a dry spell into early next week - comfortable 70s this week but summer comes charging back next week with another run of 80s. Don't retire the shorts just yet...
Variety
Tiny Alaska village experiences boom in polar bear tourism
A tiny Alaska Native village has experienced a boom in tourism in recent years as polar bears spend more time on land than on diminishing Arctic sea ice.
Nation
Gordon makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border
Thousands of people were without power as Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall late Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border.
Local
I-90 near Austin reopens after flooding from heavy rain in southern Minn.
Downpours have flooded streets in Rochester; a possible tornado was spotted near Albert Lea.
Nation
The Latest: Gordon hits near Alabama-Mississippi border
The Latest on Tropical Storm Gordon (all times local):
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.